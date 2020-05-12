How Thompson & Johnson Equipment Is Helping CNY Companies During COVID-19

Health and safety are at the top of the list for Thompson and Johnson Equipment. While being an essential business and serving multiple companies in CNY, they have been taking the proper precautions to continue working during COIVD-19.

President David Schneckenburger, says they have been able to repair and service equipment by adhering to the CDC recommended guidelines of sanitation.

In addition to helping businesses across CNY, Schneckenburger says that Thompson and Johnson Equipment has been working hard and giving back to the community. They have been donating time at the Foodbank of CNY and the Southern Tier Foodbank. Schneckenburger says “I’m not sure who gets the most out of it the Foodbank or our employees.”

