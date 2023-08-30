(WSYR-TV) — The manufacturing industry employs 1 in 10 workers in the United States, and only a fraction of them are women. MACNY is looking to change that by diversifying advanced manufacturing with women in the workforce.

MACNY senior workforce development specialist Eileen Donovan joined Bridge Street on Women’s Day at the Fair to talk about the ‘Real-Life Rosie’ incentive with The Manufacturers Association of Central New York.

MACNY is over in the Science and Industry Building, exercising your brain and giving away some cool swag. You can learn more about them online by visiting their website at macny.org or find them on Facebook.