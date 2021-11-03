How To Curb Holiday Sugar Cravings

The Holiday season is right around the corner which means that many may be preparing to indulge in their favorite sweets. Nutritionist, Katharine Jameson, has a few simple tricks for kicking sugar cravings to the curb and still indulging once in a while too.

Some ways to stave off sweet cravings include steering clear of artificial sweeteners and adding in naturally sweet foods to your diet. Whenever possible, she also says to include a mix of nutritious options on your plate. A good plate has protein, leafy veggies, whole grains and healthy fats. Katherine urges dieters not to be too restrictive and to drink plenty of water along the way.

To find out more about how Katherine can help you and to check out some of her favorite root vegetable recipes, visit her online at FoodForThoughtWithKat.com.