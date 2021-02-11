How To Decode What’s Inside A Box of Chocolates

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

According to Candystore.com, heart-shaped chocolate boxes are one of the top selling candies for Valentine’s Day. So what should you do when you dive into a box for the holiday this weekend?

Real Simple along with some help from Russell Stover, has put together a sweet guide to help you find your favorite chocolates and we’re testing it.

Square chocolates typically have crunchy or chewy centers and that’s largely in part because of the way they’re made. Toffees and caramels get spread out onto large slabs to cool and then cut into squares before being dipped into chocolate. So next time you reach for a square truffle, know that there’s likely caramel in there.

Circular and oval treats almost always contain soft fillings, like cream because the soft centers get scooped into circular rounds and then drizzled with chocolate.

A bumpy surface can only mean one thing, it’s probably a nut-candy. Lumpy piles of nuts are held together with a chocolate coating and made to look not-so-perfect, but taste so good.

And if you stumble on a shiny foil wrapper, chances are it signals a liquid center, like a cherry cordial.

Not all chocolate boxes are created equal but hopefully you’ll know what you’re going to get the next time you dive into one.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected