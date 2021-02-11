How To Decode What’s Inside A Box of Chocolates

According to Candystore.com, heart-shaped chocolate boxes are one of the top selling candies for Valentine’s Day. So what should you do when you dive into a box for the holiday this weekend?

Real Simple along with some help from Russell Stover, has put together a sweet guide to help you find your favorite chocolates and we’re testing it.

Square chocolates typically have crunchy or chewy centers and that’s largely in part because of the way they’re made. Toffees and caramels get spread out onto large slabs to cool and then cut into squares before being dipped into chocolate. So next time you reach for a square truffle, know that there’s likely caramel in there.

Circular and oval treats almost always contain soft fillings, like cream because the soft centers get scooped into circular rounds and then drizzled with chocolate.

A bumpy surface can only mean one thing, it’s probably a nut-candy. Lumpy piles of nuts are held together with a chocolate coating and made to look not-so-perfect, but taste so good.

And if you stumble on a shiny foil wrapper, chances are it signals a liquid center, like a cherry cordial.

Not all chocolate boxes are created equal but hopefully you’ll know what you’re going to get the next time you dive into one.