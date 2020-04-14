How to Dig Safely During National Safe Digging Month

It’s national dig safely month and with so many Americans staying home, there’s no better time to educate the public on the importance of digging safely around your home. Kevin Hopper is the Executive Director of Dig Safely New York and he says that there are some key steps that everyone should take. They include:

1. NOTIFY: Call 811 or enter your request online 2. WAIT: At least two days for utilities to respond 3. CONFIRM: Check all utilities have responded 4. RESPECT: Adhere to utility marks and flags 5. DIG WITH CAUTION: Dig carefully around buried utilities

Dig Safely New York is running a contest throughout the month. Look for the numbers 8-1-1 or the Dig Safely logo and snap a photo to share and be entered to win a fireplace. For complete entry rules and to learn more about staying safe visit DigSafelyNewYork.com.