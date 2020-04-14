Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

How to Dig Safely During National Safe Digging Month

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

It’s national dig safely month and with so many Americans staying home, there’s no better time to educate the public on the importance of digging safely around your home.  Kevin Hopper is the Executive Director of Dig Safely New York and he says that there are some key steps that everyone should take. They include:

1. NOTIFY: Call 811 or enter your request online

2. WAIT: At least two days for utilities to respond

3. CONFIRM: Check all utilities have responded

4. RESPECT: Adhere to utility marks and flags

5. DIG WITH CAUTION: Dig carefully around buried utilities

Dig Safely New York is running a contest throughout the month. Look for the numbers 8-1-1 or the Dig Safely logo and snap a photo to share and be entered to win a fireplace. For complete entry rules and to learn more about staying safe visit DigSafelyNewYork.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected