How To Get Kids Excited About Getting Organized on ‘National Clean Your Room Day’

May 10th is ‘National Clean Your Room Day’ and although the holiday wasn’t created by moms, many agree that getting kids to clean their rooms can be challenging.

Organizer Jessica Pirro says there are some simple ways to motivate your munchkins to straighten up. Making it fun and including kids in the process are some key ways to help. Pirro also suggests that parents adopt an overall organization plan with labels and bins to help kids function. And when all else fails, she says to keep expectations realistic.

“I have a quote on my website that says ‘organization is a journey not a destination’ and it really is,” she says. “It takes time. It can be very draining. So do it in small increments and don’t expect to get it all done in one day. It’s going to take a little bit, but you’ll get there.”

Jessica can help you and your family get organized. To learn more, visit her online at TheCuratedHomeByJess.com.