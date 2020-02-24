How To Get That Flawless Natural Glow

Live Now
Feeling comfortable in your own skin and showing off your natural beauty is something that so many want to attain but sometimes it can be a challenge.

Makeup Artist Marcela Tobar says achieving that everyday look with minimal effort can be done in a few simple steps.

Tobar says starting with moisturizer is key to an even look. Using the Epionce Renewal Lotion, Tobar applies it to hydrate the face, lock moisture and to prevent a cake-like makeup look, she says. An eye mask can also be helpful to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

For an even skin tone and a quick fix, Tobar suggest using a light foundation. Her go-to is Makeup Forver Foundation. “Hydrating, a good foundation, bronzer and highlighter are essential to bring out features,” she adds.

To learn more about Tobar and her makeup tips, visit MarcelaTobar.com

