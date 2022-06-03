Now that grilling season is here, Melissa helps us serve up some fresh vegetables and a pineapple on the grill to celebrate fresh fruit and vegetable month.
Grilled Pineapple Instructions
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Coat grill grates with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon.
- Brush the brown sugar mixture over both sides of each pineapple slice.
- Place the pineapple slices on the grill in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and tender.
- Serve immediately, garnished with raspberries and mint if desired.
- Sweetener: Instead of brown sugar, try honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar.
- Citrus: Add a bit of lime, lemon or orange juice for a zesty flavor.
- Spice: Make this fruit sweet and savory by adding a little chili powder, chile lime seasoning or hot sauce.
- Alcohol: Turn your pineapple into a tropical treat by brushing the cooked fruit with a little rum. Do not attempt to add alcohol over a flame!
- Herbs: While I like to garnish this dish with fresh mint, it’s also great with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.