Now that grilling season is here, Melissa helps us serve up some fresh vegetables and a pineapple on the grill to celebrate fresh fruit and vegetable month.

Grilled Pineapple Instructions

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat. Coat grill grates with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon.

Brush the brown sugar mixture over both sides of each pineapple slice.

Place the pineapple slices on the grill in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and tender.

Serve immediately, garnished with raspberries and mint if desired.