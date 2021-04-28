How To Have “The Talk” With Your Kids

Sex and sexual health, they’re tough topics for parents to talk about with their kids but ACR Health is making it a bit easier to have the conversation.

ACR Health is having a program for parents to help them have the discussion about sex and sexual health called, “Let’s Start the Conversation”. Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Supervisor, Shelby Coussan LaRue says that when having the conversation having open communication with your child is important.

Starting the conversation at a young age can build trust in relationships but it is never too late to start. While the conversation can be embarrassing for both parents and children, Coussan-LaRue stresses to emphasize the importance of incorporating these discussions throughout adolescence. ACR Health also offers direct resources for children about sex and sexual health.

The event “Let’s Start the Conversation” is planned for May 25th from 6-7pm. ACR Health also have a series for young people to talk about all these issues scheduled for eight Mondays from 3:30 to 4:30. Their first is scheduled for Monday, May 3rd.

Learn more about all of it at ACRHealth.org.