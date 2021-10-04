How To Help Children Cope With School During COVID

As many children return in person for another school year amid COVID-19, one local expert says parents are struggling to help their children cope. Child and Family Psychologist, Dr. Tanya Pellettiere, says that she’s seeing many parents face challenges unlike any other, but despite the challenging year, she says that there are things parents can do.

“One of the things for parents to remember is that kids take their lead from us, ” she says. “For older children, feel free to talk to them about what’s happening at your own job … ” she adds. “We can’t ask our kids to handle something that we can’t handle.”

Dr. Pellettiere also emphasizes that gratitude can go a long way. Studies have shown that implementing daily conversations on what we’re all grateful for can make a world of difference. Equally important, she says, is “making space and making time for kids’ negatives as well.”

Structure and schedules are also key to helping to maintain some kind of control despite what’s happening inside of the classroom, and she says that she swears by five simple practices when it comes to kids and coping with stress.

“A good night’s sleep, a healthy diet, time outside, exercise, socialization and a healthy dose of screen time can go a long way with any child,” she says.

To learn more about how Dr. Tanya Pellettiere can help you and your family visit Facebook.com/TanyaPellettierePHD.