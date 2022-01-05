How To Help New Pets Acclimate To Their New Home

A lot of families welcomed new pets over the holidays. Now, they’ve got to figure out how to blend them into their lifestyles. Kurt Grage of Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate and Syracuse says the best advice is to be an active participant.

When you bring a new pup home, have them potty outdoors before you even bring them in the house.

Establish a regular schedule to help them get acclimated. Take them outdoors every couple of hours, then stretch that out as they get used to it.

Set an alarm for yourself to remember to stay on schedule… even through the night to begin with.

Most of all, don’t get frustrated with your pet. Be proactive and help them establish a routine that will leave you all happy.

Kurt says Invisible Fence is a good way to keep your new dog confined to your property, while still allowing them room to run and play. And he says his pet safety experts are ready to install their systems year-round. When the ground freezes, they can lay the system wires above ground and return later when the ground allows them to bury the wires.

Find out more about Invisible Fence of the Finger Lakes, Midstate, and Syracuse at MidstateNY​@invisiblefence.com or call 315-682-3647.