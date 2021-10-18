How To Help The Hungry Every Time You Shop

The holidays are just around the corner which means the Rescue Mission’s popular Scan-Away Hunger program is starting up. It’s your chance to help feed the hungry in Central New York. The next time you visit a local grocery store, you can make a quick and easy meal donation by asking your cashier to scan a $2.34 Scan-Away Hunger coupon at checkout.

The Scan-Away Hunger program has been around for 29 years. Last year, the money raised helped the Rescue Mission continually provide 3 meals a day, all year long. “We haven’t missed a meal yet,” says Dan Sieburg, Rescue Mission CEO.

Wegmans Food Markets have long partnered with the Rescue Mission, and Director of Community Engagement Evelyn Ingram, adds, “As you are going through the cashier line please just say ‘round up’ or make a donation to the Scan-Away Hunger program…every donation counts… it all adds up.”

To find a complete list of participating stores and to learn more visit RescueMissionAlliance.org.

The Rescue Mission says in Onondaga County, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 10 adults are at risk of going hungry on any given day.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation to the Rescue Mission right now.