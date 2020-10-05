How To Help Your Kids Navigate The Holiday Season During COVID-19

The holidays are going to look a lot different this year thanks to COVID-19, and that’s presenting a challenge for parents on how to help their kids understand it.

“What do you think of when you think of this time of year between Halloween and Christmas” asks Child & Family Psychologist Tanya Pellettiere, PhD. “The big word for me is tradition and it’s the one thing that I think you know kids really look forward to. Families really look forward to.”

Among the tips Pellettiere shares with parents:

When in-person gatherings are not possible, it’s okay to use technology and turn traditional gatherings into virtual events. Remember, it’s about having time together with important people, even if you’re not together in-person.

Use this year as a time to create new traditions and change up the usual routines and activities. Parents should take charge of the situation and figure out how to adapt to it, but let kids have some input as well.

Parents should be as honest as possible with kids about the pandemic and its impact on the holidays. It’s important not to give kids false hope about what to expect and who they might see in-person.

“Traditions are actually a robust factor in long term success for us as adults” Pellettiere adds. “It’s an important part of our development and our growing up and unfortunately a lot of our traditions that we’ve enjoyed up until this point are going to have to look a little bit different and that’s a little unnerving given that we’ve already you know have done such a 180 in so many aspects of our life.”

If you’d like to learn more and find out how Dr. Pellettiere might be able to help, you can find her on Facebook at @ TanyaPellettierePhD.