How To Hit The Fair On A Dime

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The New York State Fair is up and running and after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the pandemic and there’s so much to see and do, but fair costs can add up. Admission, parking, food and rides can all cost some serious cash, but Debt Free Coach Lauren Greutman says you can still have fun and save too.

From no cash sales, to packing your own food, and even making a special money saving stop as you enter the gates, Lauren offers up smart ways to save this year. To learn more about how she can help you save every day, visit her online at LaurenGreutman.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area