How To Hit The Fair On A Dime

The New York State Fair is up and running and after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the pandemic and there’s so much to see and do, but fair costs can add up. Admission, parking, food and rides can all cost some serious cash, but Debt Free Coach Lauren Greutman says you can still have fun and save too.

From no cash sales, to packing your own food, and even making a special money saving stop as you enter the gates, Lauren offers up smart ways to save this year. To learn more about how she can help you save every day, visit her online at LaurenGreutman.com.