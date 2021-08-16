How To Keep Kids Safe As They Head Back To School

Students in and around Central New York are just weeks away from heading back to school for a new year. As parents continue to question mask mandates, others are concerned about the youngest population that cannot be vaccinated right now.

Dr. Jana Shaw is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate University Hospital and she says that parents’ concerns are valid, especially right now. She adds though, that there are important things that parents can do to protect their children even before they walk back into the classroom.

“If your child is of vaccination age, have them vaccinated. That is the safest way to protect them,” she says. “Otherwise, it’s really important to follow the preventive measures that we’ve recommended in the past and during the past school year.”

Masking, hand washing, staying home if your child is sick, and keeping your distance are all important, especially during the back to school season, she adds. Still, children are becoming infected simply because there is more infection among them and therefore more hospital admissions.

“The increased number is a sheer result of the Delta’s contagiousness and how easily it transmits and how easily it infects children,” she says. “Because children are not able to be vaccinated … they’re an easy target for COVID-19 and they’re getting infected.”

In Onondaga County, it’s too early to tell if COVID-19 infections are growing among children, but Dr. Shaw says that the numbers could change, making it even more critical for everyone to take the necessary steps to stay as safe as possible.

“It’s really important that we remind our children and adults around us that masks work, they prevent transmission.” Dr. Shaw says. “… The vaccines work and can protect you against severe disease, but you may get infected and you can transmit the infection to others, so it’s really important that everyone masks.”