How To Keep Love Alive Amid COVID-19

Couples have been cooped up amid COVID-19, and for some that means spending more time together than ever before.

The stress of everyday life, mixed in with the pandemic can be tough on even the strongest relationship. Expert and Psychotherapist Babita Spinelli says there are ways that we can all keep love alive though.

Babita works with couples looking to improve or rebuild their relationships. To learn more about how she can help you visit her online at BabitaSpinelliGroup.com.

