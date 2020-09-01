How To Make a Hot Beef Sundae At Home

While the Great New York State Fair is cancelled this year you can bring a bit of the fair home and make the signature Hot Beef Sundae yourself!

INGREDIENTS:

1 package (17 ounces) refrigerated fully-cooked beef tips with gravy

1 package (24 ounces) refrigerated mashed potatoes



Toppings:

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Cherry or grape tomatoes

COOKING:

Heat beef tips with gravy according to package directions. Heat mashed potatoes according to package directions.

Using ice cream scoop, place 2 scoops (about 1/3 cup each) mashed potatoes in each of 4 individual sundae cups or serving bowls. Divide beef tips evenly over potatoes in each dish. Sprinkle with cheese and top with dollop of sour cream, as desired. Place 1 tomato in center of each serving for “cherry.”