How To Make A Spooktacular Halloween Charcuterie Board

Spice up your centerpiece this Halloween season with a fun, charcuterie board aimed to please.

Charcuterie describes a spread of a mix of meats, cheese, fruits, dips, candy, crackers, etc. The small appetizer is great for small gatherings and can be made with a variety of ingredients.

To get started you’ll need a large platter or cutting board, any size will do. Decorate your platter with small bowls, plates or seasonal accessories. Then start assembling your food around and in the bowls in any pattern of your choosing. Have fun with the design and have a safe Halloween.