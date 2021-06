Make a fashion statement this summer and have some fun with your little ones too!

Stylist Allison Harrison says sporting styles that you make yourself are creative and fun. From DIY shoes for all ages, to sporting a dress designed by your kids, Allison shares some great ways we can all great creative.

Allison Harrison is a fashion expert and stylist in Central New York. To learn more about how she can help you find your fashion stride, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.