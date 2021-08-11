How To Make Guy Fieri’s Apple Pie Hot Dog

Ahead of the Field of Dreams game happening on Thursday in Iowa, Guy Fieri was challenged by Chevrolet to come up with the perfect bite that brought together apple pie, hot dogs and the ball game. He didn’t disappoint and even prompted Steve Infanti to challenge Sistina to try and make the special treat.
Try it for yourself too!
Ingredients
- 1 packet pie crust dough
- 1 ¾ oz apple pie filling, lightly mashed with a fork
- ½ oz bacon jam
- 1 all-beef hot dog
- 2 tsp demerara sugar
- 1 egg beaten
- pinch apple pie spice
- drizzle apple mustard
Directions
- Cut two 3″ x 5″ pie crust dough rectangles and place on baking sheet
- Egg wash pie crust dough edges
- Spread 1 ¾ oz apple pie filling, then spread ½ bacon jam
- Place hot dog with ½ of hot dog offset
- Cover with second 3″ x 5″ pie crust dough
- Crimp edges with a fork to seal
- Egg wash top of apple pie hot dog
- Sprinkle with apple pie spice and demerara sugar
- Bake in over at 350 for 18-20 minutes until golden
- Remove from oven, drizzle with apple mustard and top with crumbled bacon