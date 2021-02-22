How To Make Leather Work For Your Wardrobe

Leather can often be a hard look for anyone to pull off and Stylist Allison Harrison says it’s the one fashion question she’s asked the most.

“The idea stems from getting a lot of questions about how to wear leather without looking overly edgy or tough,” she adds.







For men and women, Allison says that leather can be styled to look classy and professional too. It’s all in how you pair it with your wardrobe, she adds. From classic faux leather leggings to a solid leather jacket, leather and faux leather pieces can last a lifetime and can work for you too.

To learn more about how Allison can help you with your wardrobe, find her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.