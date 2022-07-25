(WSYR-TV) — Hand sanitizer is an essential component of life now, especially for kids getting ready to go back to school.

Thankfully, there are ways to make safer, non-toxic versions of cleaning products right in your very own home. Almost everything you need can be bought at the dollar store and is recyclable.

To make the hand sanitizer, use witch hazel, one teaspoon of Vitamin E, distilled water, and essential oils if you have them on hand.

You can also use these ingredients to make other eco-friendly cleaning products. By using these safer ingredients instead, you can successfully avoid spraying harsh chemicals around your living space.

For more information on safe cleaning alternatives and healthy living, visit SoulAndMindEvolution.com.