How To Make Outback Steakhouse’s New ‘Bloomin’ Fried Chicken’

If you missed enjoying a Bloomin’ Onion at the New York State Fair this year, don’t forget you can enjoy one year-round at Outback Steakhouse.

The popular restaurant is now bringing the flavors of that fair favorite to a new dish called Bloomin’ Fried Chicken. It’s a boneless chicken breast hand battered in Bloomin’ Onion® seasoning, fried then drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce.

Vesta Piscopo from the Outback Steakhouse in Clay showed us how they make their new menu item.

Place a 1/2 Cup of Bloom Flour in a mixing bowl.

Add chicken and toss with gloved hands until completely coated.

Ladle 2 oz. (v) of batter over chicken and toss with gloved hands until completely coated.

Evenly spread seasoned flour over the chicken. Toss with gloved hands until completely coated.

Place into a 350° fryer for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, or until reaches 165° internal temp.

Remove from fryer, drain off excess oil.

Place Bloomin’ Chicken on the bottom center of a hot small plate.

Drizzle Bloomin Onion sauce in a zig zag pattern, from a squeeze bottle, across the chicken.

Place ramekin of Bloom Onion Sauce on the plate.

Outback Steakhouse has also brought back some favorites including their Aussie Twisted Ribs and Three Cheese Steak Dip. They’re also offering Steak ‘N Mate Combos that let diners decide which cut of steak they want (sirloin, ribeye or filet) and what other dish they’d like paired with it (shrimp, ribs, chicken or lobster).

Other new items recently added to the menu at Outback Steakhouse include:

Braised Beef Bonzer-Wich – tender beef braised in spicy barbeque sauce, with melted Cheddar cheese on grilled panini bread, served with a side of steakhouse cheese sauce for dipping

– tender beef braised in spicy barbeque sauce, with melted Cheddar cheese on grilled panini bread, served with a side of steakhouse cheese sauce for dipping Prime Rib Sandwich – tender slow-roasted prime rib, grilled onions and mushrooms, Provolone cheese, and spicy signature bloom sauce on a toasted baguette, served with a side of French onion au jus and creamy horseradish sauce

– tender slow-roasted prime rib, grilled onions and mushrooms, Provolone cheese, and spicy signature bloom sauce on a toasted baguette, served with a side of French onion au jus and creamy horseradish sauce Pork & Pineapple Medallions – seasoned and seared pork tenderloin medallions glazed with caramel mustard and garnished with pineapple

– seasoned and seared pork tenderloin medallions glazed with caramel mustard and garnished with pineapple Toowoomba Salmon – grilled salmon topped with seasoned and sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms in a creamy Creole sauce

– grilled salmon topped with seasoned and sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms in a creamy Creole sauce Butter Cake – sweet and rich butter cake topped with strawberries and house-made whipped cream

– sweet and rich butter cake topped with strawberries and house-made whipped cream Chocolate Fondue Flight –warm chocolate fondue with bites of moist brownie and rich butter cake pieces, fresh seasonal berries and pineapple and house-made whipped cream.

“Our team members are so excited to serve this new menu to our guests” says Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “After operating on a limited menu, we are bringing back some favorite items as well as some new additions, quality improvements and lower prices.”

Outback Steakhouse has a location on Route 31 in Clay, in the plaza with Raymour & Flanigan and Barnes and Noble. They’re open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner.

Click here to learn more about Outback Steakhouse and to see their full menu.