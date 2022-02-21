Winter break is underway and if the holiday has you dreaming of warmer days or even your next spring getaway, Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says to start shopping now.

“Resort wear is elevated clothing that you would wear on a vacation or a cruise,” she says. From skirts and rompers to flowy dresses too, it’s all the fun fashion you’d take on your next trip. And while some items do tend to be pricier, Allison says that the trends often sell well because it’s something people want to invest in.

“There’s definitely a market for it and brands really do capitalize on the fact that people are going to spend money on pieces that they’re going to take on vacation,” she says. “Because we’ve already spent a lot of money on the vacation itself, most people are likely willing to elevate their wardrobe and spend a little more than they would on their normal clothes.”

You don’t have to buy new clothes for every vacation and can certainly use what you have, but if you are on the hunt for something new, Allison says there are a few brands that offer some great options. Zimmerman, Caroline Constas, LoveShackFancy and Kalita offer fun finds for your next trip.

To learn more about how Allison can help you find your next look for vacation, or to shop her resort ready ideas, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.