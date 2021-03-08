How To Make Skinny Jeans Work For You

Skinny jeans and side parts have been a hot-button issue between Generation Z and Millennials lately, leaving many to wonder what’s the real deal.

Stylist Allison Harrison says that the trend doesn’t have to be outdated because someone says so. She’s come up with some great ideas for men and women looking to sport the skinny jean or any jean in general.

Harrison says that it all starts with finding the right pair that fits you well regardless of style or trend. Comfort, and a flattering fit are key, she adds.

Skinny jeans are not for any particular age, and Harrison says that you can sport them short, cropped or ankle length too. Though wide-legged and flare jeans are very on trend, Harrison says that if they don’t work for you, it’s simple, don’t wear them. Ultimately, variety can really make a difference in anyone’s wardrobe and having different styles to choose from can help you get more use out of your wardrobe, she adds.

Allison helps women and men define their personal style and gain confidence by refreshing their closet. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.