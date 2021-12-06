How To Make The Most of The ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Tradition

Elf on The Shelf has become an annual holiday tradition for many families but there are also some who aren’t so sold on the mischief that ensues.

Parenting Expert Christina Van Ditto Warter knows all too well about the tradition. She and her family have their own scout elves and she says despite its stresses, they provide a lot of fun and joy for the whole family. So, in the spirit of the season, Christina is back with some of her own smart tips to consider when mapping out your elf antics this year.

Christina is the Founder of Soul and Mind Evolution, an organization with resources for parents, children and families to promote inclusion for all. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at SoulAndMindEvolution.com.

