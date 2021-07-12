How To Make The ‘Power Casual’ Look Work For You

As companies welcome back their employees, it’s forcing so many to reconsider their work wardrobes as they make it back into the office.

Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says that some of fashion’s biggest pandemic trends will find their way into work wear. From the ‘power casual’ look to a new way to lounge, Allison says that people can expect to see soft, flowing and easy fabrics as well as sneakers too.

Wide leg pants, sweater blazers and a range of comfy shoes are also on tap to take with you when you head back to work, she adds. For men, she says you can expect to see less ties and more layers of causal comfort looks.

She also says that fashion trends have flip flopped with many dressing up for weekend and happy hour plans and finding their perfect casual fit during the work week.

Regardless of where you stand, it’s a great way to survey your own wardrobe and find what works for you when it comes to staying on trend and staying appropriate for a day at the office too.

To learn more about how Allison can help you perfect your look, visit AllisonRoseHarrison.com.