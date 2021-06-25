How To Plan Your Next Party For Everyone of All Abilities

Christina Van Ditto Warter makes advocating for families of children with special needs her mission, and for the last few months she’s taken questions from the Central New York community.

With summer underway, Christina says that many will be planning picnics and family gatherings and it’s important to plan with everyone in mind. From sensory friendly activities and catering to food allergies, Christina breaks down the questions to ask and how to make everyone feel comfortable.

To learn more about how Christina can help you and your family or to have one of your questions answered, visit SoulAndMindEvolution.com.