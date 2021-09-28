How To Power Up Your Family Meals

September is National Family Meals Month and Nutritionist Kelly Springer says you can make the most out of mealtime with Powerful Pairings.

The initiative is part of a campaign launched by the National Pork Board, USA Pulses, and the United Sorghum Checkoff Program that can help create nutritious meals for you and your family. Powerful Pairings are unique combinations of food that are packed with nutrients and wholesome ingredients. Included are

Powerful Pairing calls for pork, pulses which include dry beans, dry peas, chickpeas and lentils, and sorghum, a grain similar to rice or quinoa. Springer mentions, “These specific ingredients can help you stay full, support weight management, immune function, muscle development, and even bone health.”

For more information about creating Powerful Pairings, you can visit, PowerfulPairings.com and learn about Kelly you can visit, KellySpringer.org.