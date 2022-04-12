(WSYR-TV) — So, what do you do if there is a baby on the way, but you already have kids at home? How do you prepare them?

Child and family psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere is back on Bridge Street to weigh in.

Tanya had great advice for Erik, who is expecting his third daughter with Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton this summer.

“You have to remember… you can’t ask your child to do anything that you cannot do. So, prepping them is all about prepping yourself. You guys are now going from man-to-man to zone defense. Understand that as difficult as it is for adults sometimes to adjust to a new baby, it’s difficult for your child to adjust as well,” Dr. Pellettiere said.

Tanya offers plenty more great advice for parents in the video above.

To learn more about how Tanya can help you and your family, you can find her on Facebook at Tanya Pellettiere PhD. You can also contact Liberty Post at (315) 425-1004 or find them online at Liberty-post.com.