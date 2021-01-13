How To Spend Your Gift Cards This Year On National Use Your Gift Card Day

For many Americans, receiving a gift card during the holidays is pretty common. But what many may not know is that $3.5 billion in gift cards go unredeemed each year, showing that the ever popular holiday gift may be going to waste.

National Use Your Gift Card Day Founder Tracy Tilson knew all too well how that felt and because she wasted her own gift cards, she came up with an idea. Tilson found a way to help everyone spend or donate their unused gift cards for the second year in a row. The national day is an effort to remind consumers and merchants to ‘get spent,’ she says.

Just like Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday and others, National Use Your Gift Card Day benefits shoppers, merchants and nonprofit organizations too.

To learn more about the different retailers participating in this year’s National Use Your Gift Card Day, visit UseYourGiftCard.com.

