The return of warm weather means that more people are gearing up for more time outdoors and maybe even tend to some projects around the house. Farmers Insurance Agent Owner Joel Bower says that spring is the perfect time to check in on your insurance policies to ensure that you’re covered for whatever comes your way.

“Everyone is going to be getting out their toys … so it’s time to check those for any unexpected surprises that came with it,” he says. “It’s also a good time to check your coverage.”

He advises that if you added a new item or toy, or even started a new remodeling project, that it’s important to make your agent aware of what’s different this year. Remodeling projects can change your insurance especially if the value of your home goes up with it.

The Joel Bower Agency offers insurance options and coverage for all speciality items, be it for boaters and ATV users. For those projects that require builders and contractors in your home, he adds that you’ll want to make sure that each contractor has proof of insurance and also advises homeowners to protect their own interests with a builders risk to make up for any gaps that may not be covered.

Spring is also a good time to check your smoke detectors, sub pumps and gutters, he says. And it’s good to also ensure that your surroundings are safe too.

