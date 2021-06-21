How To Stay Safe This Summer

June 21st marks the first official day of summer and regardless of the season, experts say it’s always good to be prepared for any kind of weather.

Meteorologist Kate Thornton came up with a creative way to help everyone stay safe. She says that it’s time to start thinking about a plan for you and your family when severe weather strikes. From seeking cover from a severe thunderstorm and lightning to knowing what to do when a tornado warning is issued; Kate says knowing how to react can help you stay safe.

To learn more about the 2021 Storm Team Summer Outlook click here. You can also always stay up to date on news and weather at LocalSYR.com.