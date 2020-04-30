How To Stay Stress-Free While Stuck At Home

Live Now
Onondaga County's COVID-19 Update
Bridge Street
The unrest over COVID-19 has brought on a lot of anxiety and stress for so many Americans but Dietician Kelly Springer says that believe it or not, food can actually help.

Kelly recommends keeping up with regular routines and maintaining a regular schedule to feel normal. And while it may be impossible to stick to the same routine when stuck at home, having some semblance of normalcy at bedtime or meal time can make all the difference.

Kelly also says that while some food may not be your friend, there are great healthy choices that anyone can make. Probiotics and lean proteins can help with digestion along with drinking water.

Maintaining regular schedules and routines is a way for us to feel normal. Sure, it may be impossible to stick to the same routine you had pre-COVID-19, but any sort of schedule will help. Meal times and bed times are important. If you are having trouble sleeping, taking natural supplements may help.

Water flushes out toxins, regulates temperature and supports the immune system. It can also help to lower anxiety, making it hard for stress to thrive.  

To learn more about how Kelly can help you and your family visit her online at kellyschoice.org 

