How To Stay Stress-Free While Stuck At Home

The unrest over COVID-19 has brought on a lot of anxiety and stress for so many Americans but Dietician Kelly Springer says that believe it or not, food can actually help.

Kelly recommends keeping up with regular routines and maintaining a regular schedule to feel normal. And while it may be impossible to stick to the same routine when stuck at home, having some semblance of normalcy at bedtime or meal time can make all the difference.

Kelly also says that while some food may not be your friend, there are great healthy choices that anyone can make. Probiotics and lean proteins can help with digestion along with drinking water.

If you are having trouble sleeping, taking natural supplements may help.

Water flushes out toxins, regulates temperature and supports the immune system. It can also help to lower anxiety, making it hard for stress to thrive.

