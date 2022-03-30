It is that time of year again – Girl Scout cookies are on sale! And by supporting the scouts you can help the scouts too.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a toll on a lot of things in the community, Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in service. Through the “Girl Scout Cookie Program” cookies that were purchased as a donation were used as a special treat for meal recipients.

In addition, they were able to donate to local educators and other services in the community. The program teaches girls essential life, leadership, and business skills.

You can support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) – which covers 24 counties in New York and 2 in Northern Pennsylvania – who are currently taking orders.

Cookies are $5 per box and for 2022, there is a brand-new flavor: Adventurefuls. It is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The other available cookies are:

Do-si-dos® – crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S’mores® – crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemon-Ups™ – a lemon cookie with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among 8 phrases that bring Girl Scouting to life

Samoas® – crisp cookie coated with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolate

Tagalongs® – crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate

Thin Mints® – crisp wafer cookie covered in a chocolate coating made with natural oil of peppermint, vegan, #1 selling variety nationwide

Toffee-tastic® – a gluten-free, rich buttery cookie with crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils® – traditional shortbread cookie, oldest variety still produced today

Cookies must be purchased from a Girl Sout, and all money raised through the program stays local to help support the programs and activities of GSNYPENN.

For more information and to find cookie booths near you visit, GSNYPenn.org/Cookies22.