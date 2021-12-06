How To Talk About Not Coming Home For The Holidays

Having a conversation about not coming home for the holidays can be a tough topic to approach on all fronts and if you’re facing it this year, Child and Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says there are ways you can stay home and stay on good terms too.

So, if you’re anticipating tough conversations with those you love this year, she says to start with the positives.

“To just say, mom you have three really successful kids who took off and do really well, which makes travel a little bit harder,” she says. “…and I always say to try to keep it positive instead of focusing on the negative.”

Another tip to make the conversation easier to handle, is to keep it about you, she says. Sticking to why this doesn’t work for ‘you’ takes your judgement out of how others may be feeling, she adds. Ultimately, understanding that each family is different is one of her biggest tips and knowing that what works for some, doesn’t work for all.

