The deadly shooting in Uvalde Texas is on everyone’s minds as the world grapples with the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting, many parents are left to wonder how to explain the horrific act of gun violence at a setting where most kids spend a majority of their days. With so much still unknown Dr. Tanya Pellettiere shares her own advice for parents when talking to kids and what to do to ease anxiety and fear for everyone.