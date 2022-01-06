How To Thrive During Dry January

Many are kicking off the New Year by cutting out alcohol for what’s known as the ‘Dry January’ trend and one brewing company says that you can still pour yourself a glass and celebrate the non-alcoholic way.

After indulging over the holidays, it’s no surprise that so many people hit the reset button in January. In fact, Athletic Brewing Company Co-Founder Bill Shufelt says that nearly 25 percent of Americans take up the trend as way to reset and get healthy for the New Year. Shufelt adds that Athletic Brewing Company is encouraging consumers to keep the party going without compromising their health and fitness-focused New Year Resolutions.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to “suffer” through a sober January, but instead continue to celebrate in a healthy way by substituting alcoholic beverages with delicious craft brews that forgo the booze but not the taste,” he says.

Athletic Brewing Company offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. They brew their own beers using all organic grains in their own facilities and they offer many award-winning non-alcoholic options for what they refer to as ‘beer for the modern adult.’

Athletic Brewing Company’s non-alcoholic and alcoholic brewing options can be found at multiple locations across Central New York. To find a location near you, visit AthleticBrewing.com.