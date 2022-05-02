We’re all excited about the start of spring and transitioning our wardrobes too, but how do you handle the unpredictable weather this time of year? Stylist Allison Harrison says she has a simple solution, just wear it all.

“It’s hard to know what to wear when it’s supposed to be spring but feels like winter,” she says. “This is a question I’m actually asked a lot and my biggest piece of advice is to use it all this time of year.”

Allison adds that there are also small changes you can make to help usher your wardrobe into spring and summer. Changing out your shoes, losing the socks and stockings, and wearing bright colors are all easy ways to rework your wardrobe even when the weather isn’t cooperating. She also says that it’s safe to put away the winter coat and instead opt for an extra layer to keep you warm. Storing your winter coat is also a great way to get your mindset into spring mode and can help boost your mood even if the temps aren’t so ideal.

These are just a few of the ways that Allison can help you make your wardrobe work for you. To learn more, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.