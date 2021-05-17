How To Transition Your Winter Shade Into A Summer Makeup Look

Spring has officially sprung and if the sun has changed your skin-tone, you’re not alone.

As the summer months take shape, many find themselves trying to rework their makeup routine to match their new skin color but Makeup Artist Christy Monti says you don’t have to jump to a different shade right away. Instead she says, you can use what you have and add in bronzer to help enhance your glow.

“If you just turn a couple of shades darker, then bronzer is a great trick to use all summer long,” she says. Christy also says that less coverage can be more during the summer months. “You don’t need as much foundation when you have some nice color on your face.”

