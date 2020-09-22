How To Travel Safely Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Vacation plans look a lot different this year especially here in New York State. With residents limited to a short list of safe states to venture to, it can be hard to navigate any trip safely. Travel expert Lee Abbamonte says there is a safe way to make it happen though. He offers some great ways to help you plan your next getaway with the necessary precautions in mind.

To learn more about Lee and how he can help you when it comes to your next adventure, visit LeeAbbamonte.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected