How To Up Your Milk & Cookie Game This Holiday Season

Milk and cookies are a classic pair, they’re Santa’s favorite after all. The American Dairy Association North East is shaking up the traditional pairing to another level and adding some holiday cheer.

We all know that milk is good for you packed with nutrients and protein some simple steps can make the tasty drink even better! From Caramel Eggnog, Chocolate Candy Cane Milk, and Vanilla Holiday Cookie Milk the possibilities are endless. You can get creative with your cookies too with Ricotta Cookies, Inside Out Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Whoopie Pies, they also make great gifts too!

For more recipes and to learn more about the American Dairy Association North East you can visit them online at AmericanDairy.com or connect with them on Twitter and Facebook.

