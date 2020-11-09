How To Win At Syracuse Monopoly and Support The Food Bank of CNY

Nearly one year ago, Central New York enlisted one of America’s favorite board games to help fight hunger. This holiday season, that partnership returns and this year, the payoff is even bigger than ever.

The first 200 online purchases will receive a $5 or $10 gift card to one of the properties on the board. Some of the properties include Beak & Skiff, Dunkin Donuts, Wegmans and more. When all games are sold, the Cooley Group will make a generous donation to the Food Bank of CNY.

To purchase a boardgame of your own, visit SyracuseMonopoly.com. Board games are available for purchase at local Wegmans Stores.

