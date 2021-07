The recent NCAA rules changes at the beginning of July have allowed college athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

Syracuse University’s Buddy Boeheim has made headlines not only for blazing some trails in following those rules but because also he’s giving back, in the process. Tim Fox sat down with Buddy before he headed into practice.

If you’d like to order a video and help buddy support Make-A-Wish Central New York you can head over to Cameo.com/Buddy_Boeheim.