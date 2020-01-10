How You Can Help Graduating Seniors In Baldwinsville

You can help graduating high school students in Baldwinsville by being part of a fun event to help raise money for the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation.

“As a foundation, we give away over one hundred scholarships every year to graduating seniors in Baldwinsville” says board member Chris Baker. “We give away at least a hundred thousand dollars. We’ve given away two million dollars since we started this years ago.”

The foundation is holding a Bowl-A-Thon to help raise some of the money it gives out each year. It will specifically help fund a renewable scholarship first given out last year, which unlike traditional scholarships, will provide money to a student each year of their college career. Ryan Micho was the first recipient.

“That’s allowed me in part to go to Syracuse and attend Newhouse and the opportunities there have been tremendous” Ryan says. “I owe that in part to the scholarship and it’s been an amazing experience.”

The 2nd annual Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation Bowl-A-Thon is planned for Monday, January 20th starting at 10am. It’s a great event for families, teens and kids. An adults only event is planned for Saturday, February 1st starting at 7pm. Both are being held at Sports Bowl, located on East Genesee Street in Baldwinsville.

Registration costs $25 per bowler. Click here to sign up.