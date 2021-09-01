How You Can Help The American Red Cross At The NY State Fair

Out in the parking lot of the New York State Fair, volunteers with the American Red Cross are continuing a tradition that started nearly two decades ago. Today, that longstanding tradition needs your help.

At just $10 a spot, the money collected parking cars helps fuel the Red Cross all year long. With an 18-day state fair this year, it’s on track to collect a normal amount for the event, even with lower attendance.

However, there’s no telling how much money is being left on the table because of attendance and the pandemic. The problem is finding folks to help collect that money.

“We have 750 shifts that we fill so we always need a few more volunteers. we have people who come every day but on top of all that we have people headed to Louisiana to address that so it is a work in progress always,” Executive Director Lisa Smith says.

With the last week historically being busy, there’s concern there won’t be enough people as we approach the finish line. Anyone 18 year or older can sign up to be a volunteer, and help to keep this tradition going. To learn more and to volunteer sign up here.