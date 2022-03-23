Supporting neighbors and strengthening the community. They are the core reasons behind the YMCA of Central New York’s annual fundraising campaign.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that the Y is a charitable organization” says Rick Cote, Chair of the Y’s campaign. “The money we raise does not go towards operations but more for scholarship and financial aid. If there’s one thing that I could get across it’s that dollars donated to the Y benefit Central New York on a whole host of levels.”

“We are working to make a big impact in our county or region” adds the Y’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Mariella Canady-Towns. “We normally give out more money than we raise. Last year we gave over $2,000,000 to 17,000 people in the area, so that’s why we have our $1,000,000 goal so we can make sure that that big impact reaches our community.”

Donations to the annual campaign help support a variety of programs and services:

Academic Enrichment

Arts Instruction

Camp

Child and After School Care

Chronic Disease Support and Prevention

Health and Wellness Programs

Housing

Parent/Child Programs

Swim Lessons

Teen Programs

Youth Sports

YMCA Membership

All money donated to the YMCA of Central New York goes directly to supporting the community through their programs and services.

Click here to make a donation right now or text GIVEYCNY to 41444.