How You Can Learn The Business Side of Healthcare at Bryant & Stratton College

When we think healthcare, the first thing that comes to mind are doctors, nurses and all those that support them.

But there are many jobs on the business side, too, and if you think you’d be good fit for a job like that, Bryant & Stratton College makes getting started easy.

“The program that we offer at the college is called Health Services Administration” says Sherry Pearsall, Medical Program Director for the Syracuse Campuses. “It is a program that allows our students to enter a field that focuses on management and entry level management positions. So even though when we think about health care, we think about patients and the need to care for them, we also have to remember that health care is a business and so we try to prepare our students to efficiently run that business with other administrators.”

Pearsall says courses are offered at both their local campuses: 953 James Street in Syracuse, and 7805 Oswego Road in Liverpool. Some are also offered virtually.

Following the program, students generally find employment in hospitals, doctor’s offices, clinics and nursing homes.

“For our level of student, there’s really a great demand” adds Pearsall. “There is an opportunity for them to work as I said in a number of different healthcare settings, and especially because of COVID and the need for more personnel of any kind in those institutions, it’s really offered us an opportunity to place the majority of our students. We have a great reputation with helping students with employment opportunities. At least 90% of our students find jobs at 30 days out, which is a fantastic rate.”

