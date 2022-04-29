World Wish Day celebrates the founding of Make-A-Wish back in 1980. The organization grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The Central New York chapter opened in 1985 and has granted nearly 2,000 wishes since then.

A recent survey found that wishes make a big difference:

94% of parents recalled seeing improvements in their child’s emotional well-being

91% of parents reported the wish gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness

91% of alumni credited the wish with improving their quality of life

75% of doctors stated that a wish could improve a child’s medical outcomes

World Wish Day is held annually on April 29. This year, Make-A-Wish Central New York is asking supporters to “Restore Hope with a Wish.” The call-to-action highlights the impact a wish has on a child’s emotional and mental well-being, forever improving their quality of life.

Make-A-Wish Central New York President & CEO, Diane Kuppermann, has seen that first-hand.

“Wishes give a kid an opportunity to forget about being sick, to just be a normal kid again, to dream about what they want to do and to be the envy of the kids in their school” she says. We changed the story. They’re no longer the kid with cancer. Wishes give families and kids an opportunity to be normal again and that’s part of what the impact study showed is how Make-A-Wish gives kids something else to think about as well as have them look toward the future. When their wish happens at a critical time in their wish journey, they’re not thinking about being sick. They’re thinking about tomorrow. They’re thinking about their future.”

Click here to learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York and how you can help support their work.

You can also call (315) 475-WISH.

Kuppermann says the average wish costs more than $8,000. That’s why community support is so important. Click here to make an online donation right now.