How You Can Support North Area Meals on Wheels This Holiday Season

If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle this season, one central New York charity hopes you will consider a Subaru, because their Share the Love campaign donates millions of dollars back to local communities.

“If you buy or lease a new Subaru, you have the opportunity to choose a charity and then Subaru will donate $250 to that charity” says Jennifer Covert, Executive Director of North Area Meals on Wheels. “And if you participate like we do, we get a portion of that at the end of the event.”

Covert says that money goes a long way toward helping them provide nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled in northern Onondaga County.

North Area Meals on Wheels is also hosting a fun event called Stuff the Trunk with Holiday Junk and asks for your donations through December 15.

“We make sure that every single one of our seniors during the holiday season gets a Christmas gift” adds Covert. “Some of the popular things are scarves and gloves, blankets. They love the crossword books, you know, big print books, nightlights, socks, anything that would be appropriate for a senior if there was food involved, we’d appreciate it to be sugar free, though.”

Gifts can be dropped off at North Area Meals on Wheels, located at 413 Church Street in North Syracuse. Volunteers are accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you wrap your gift, please just note on the outside if it is for a male, female or either.

“It makes a huge difference” says Covert. “I think a lot of times our seniors who live alone don’t expect to get anything for Christmas and when we show up with their meal, they’re so happy just to see that, but when we show up with a gift and a friendly face, it means the world to them. I think they think of us and our volunteers as family.”

